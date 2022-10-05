Kung Fu season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Supernatural alum appears!

After the big premiere on The CW tonight, do you want to know a bit more about Kung Fu season 3 episode 2? There are a few things ahead. Take, for starters, a pretty memorable guest star in Kim Rhodes!

Any time that we can see a CW favorite on another network show, we’re going to welcome it. In this hour, you’re going to see the Supernatural alum appear as Carrie, someone pretty important to the restaurant business — which is, of course, tied into the larger world of the show. Kung Fu is going to continue to show off some of those action sequences you’ve come to know and love, but also the lives of Nicky and some other characters away from it.

The title for this upcoming episode is “Risk” — if you want to get a little more about it, go ahead and check out the full season 3 episode 2 synopsis below:

KIM RHODES GUEST STARS – When someone from Nicky’s (Olivia Liang) past shows up unexpectedly, she reaches out to Ryan (Jon Prasida) for help uncovering why. Jin (Tzi Ma) takes on the Chinatown Council, while Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) and Althea (Shannon Dang) investigate what may be behind the city’s recent rise in crime. Finally, Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) meets with Carrie (guest star Kim Rhodes), the representative of a restaurant investment group, and Henry’s (Eddie Liu) globetrotting search brings him to one of his father’s former allies. Tony Chung, Vanessa Kai and Yvonne Chapman also star. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Dan Hamamura (#302). Original airdate 10/12/2022. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Whatever happens here, you better believe it’s going to carry over into the rest of the season. That’s one thing we do know for sure.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Kung Fu right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Kung Fu season 3 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back around for other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







