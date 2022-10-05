Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 4 preview: After Teddi’s shock exit

As we prepare for Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 4 on ABC next week, we already have a sense of some of the drama ahead. We’ve got multiple love triangles, massive confusion, and a steady leadup to another Rose Ceremony down the road. The women are now in control, and that could cause some things to flip.

What was totally unexpected at the end of tonight’s episode was the departure of Teddi Wright. She left without talking to anyone other than Andrew, who she dumped after feeling like the chemistry just wasn’t there. This experience just wasn’t for her and sometimes, that is the case and it’s hard to know or understand that when you’re down there on the beach.

We know that Andrew’s emotional over it and wondering what he could have done, but if Teddi felt like it was the right choice, then it was. Could she could back? Maybe, but if you’re Andrew, you can’t think about that. You have to find a way to move forward, however difficult that could be. Another awkward part of this is that Rodney has to decide who to take on a date. He wanted to take Teddi … but she left. Now, if he takes someone else, they’ll know that they weren’t the first choice.

As for what else is coming up, it looks like things are going to get super romantic between Serene and Brandon, which isn’t that much of a shock based on where things are for the two of them right now. Meanwhile, Genevieve has to figure out how to talk to Justin about her date with Aaron, and is something brewing between Rodney and Lace? It may seem random, but random things can happen in Paradise.

Oh, and for some reason, more Ashley and Jared. No hate on either one of them, but what more of a story is there for them?

