FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 4 preview: ‘Gold Diggers’

The first thing to note is the title: “Gold Diggers.” We know that there are technically many ways that phrase could be used, so we don’t want to just sit here and assume that it’s the most obvious one. The bummer is that at the time of this writing, CBS has not released a synopsis for what lies ahead. We do think the show has a pretty standard format, so it’s probably safe to assume that there aren’t going to be too many deviations far from it. There will be some sort of action-packed case and with that, more opportunities to learn about some key players. Remy Scott is still fairly new to the team, after all, and Sheryll Barnes came back following some time away at the start of the premiere.

We still do have a fairly small team on this show and in some ways, the writers can use that to their advantage. They can allow this unit over time to become a little bit more of a family, and we do think there are the beginnings of this already. There’s just been so much turnover within the team over the past year that it has been harder for anything to be solidified. Hopefully, this season provides that opportunity, and we’re equally crossing our fingers that there can be some continuity here as we move into the long-term future of the show.

No matter the story, prepare for “Gold Diggers” to feature at least a few top-notch action sequences; in other words, the stuff that Most Wanted is already known for.

