Stargirl season 3 episode 6 spoilers: ‘The Betrayal’ to come

As we prepare ourselves for Stargirl season 3 episode 6 on The CW next week, the show could be living up to that whole “Frenemies” name.

First and foremost, note that the title here is “The Betrayal.” Also, remember that Cindy was not always on some massive redemption tour. She was a primary villain for the first two seasons of the show, and it seems like everything will be taken up a notch when it comes to her and Yolanda. There has been tension there already, but it could be taken to another level.

Below, you can check out the full Stargirl season 3 episode 6 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

CLASHING FRENEMIES – After learning that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has been spending time with Cameron, Pat (Luke Wilson) and Barbara (Amy Smart) go on a recon mission to see if the Mahkents pose a threat. Meanwhile, Sylvester (Joel McHale) steps in to fill the void left by Courtney, and tensions between Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) and Cindy (Meg DeLacy) reach new heights. Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone and Alkoya Brunson also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Alfredo Septien & Turi Meyer (#306). Original airdate 10/12/2022. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

By the end of this episode, could the picture for the remainder of the season become a little more clear? We do think we’re getting there, as we could get a lot of surprises and the metaphorical train here will keep on rolling. Given that the future beyond this season is a little bit unclear, we’ll have to wait and see if the show can tie together all of the loose ends and deliver more surprises.

