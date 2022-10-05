NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: Daniela Ruah on Kensi as a mom

The premiere of NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 is coming to CBS this weekend and, of course, there is SO much to be excited about!

When it comes to Kensi and Deeks, a lot of their story will revolve around getting to see the two of them in a totally new spot as parents! Isn’t that exciting? They are diving head-first into this world thanks to Rosa, and it is going to be a lot for them to take on. She’s already a teenager, and they are going to be getting to know her at a pretty specific part in her life where she has figured out parts of herself already. They’ll have to play catch-up over the course of the season.

Speaking about this subject to TV Insider, here is some of what Daniela Ruah had to say about this dynamic, which we’re sure will inform a lot of her story ahead:

…Being the parent of young children myself, I think my advantage here is that I am getting to know my children from day one: their food likes and dislikes, what activities they appreciate doing, things that piss ’em off, things that make them happy. And with Rosa, we’re starting off with a teenager, meaning there’s so much life to learn about her that we don’t know yet. I think that brings incredible insecurity to Kensi in particular because she’s like, I’m supposed to be like this as a mom and I’m supposed to know and feel and do. And I think at some point she’s just gonna have to take a step back. I have as a mom and probably so many mothers out there, which is like, hey, just take a breath and stop thinking of what you’re supposed to be and just be. She is going through that insecurity but it comes from a place of love and care and just wanting to do the best you can for this person who’s filled a big hole in your life.

We do think that there’s a LOT of important stuff coming beyond just Kensi as a mom, as she and Deeks are still working out in the field. They just have a lot to balance this season, even more than we’ve seen from them in the past. Let’s see precisely where this story goes from here…

