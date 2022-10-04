Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: How will Netflix push it?

There is certainly a lot to actively discuss and think about already when it comes to a Cobra Kai season 6 — even if the show hasn’t been renewed yet. It just feels like such a foregone conclusion given the overall strength of the Karate Kid brand and love that’s out there for these characters. Sure, we shouldn’t take anything for granted, but it feels more than fine to be hopeful.

Before we go further, we should note that even if season 6 is ordered soon, we could be a year or even longer away from seeing it. We go into the reasons why over at the link here, and for the sake of this article, we want to talk about the lead-up to another season. Beyond giving us a premiere date, what other things could the streaming service push? Based on the end of season 5, we have a few ideas…

John Kreese’s next move – He is now out of a prison, and the writers have to resolve now how he’s able to just run around free after the stunt he pulled. Sure, he may have been framed by Silver, but that doesn’t wash away his other crimes.

Any new familiar faces? – This is where we get into the questions about a possible Hilary Swank role as Julie Pierce. She’s one of the few major surviving actors from this franchise who has yet to appear, and it’d be a great way to hype the show up.

The Sekai Taikai – This international tournament was introduced in season 5, and having Eagle Fang / Miyagi-do attend in some capacity could create a new, larger scale for the show. They can’t just go to the All-Valley again, right?

More settings! – We’ve seen these characters travel before, so why not have that happen again thanks to everything we’ve just said?

Johnny Lawrence as a new father – This is a chance to redeem himself after everything that happened with Robby. Plus, there’s potential for SO much comedy to come from this.

What do you most want to see as we prepare for Cobra Kai season 6?

