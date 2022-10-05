Chicago Fire season 11 episode 4 spoilers: A look at Carver’s world

As we prepare for Chicago Fire season 11 episode 4 on NBC next week, are we going to learn a little bit more about Carver? On the surface, it 100% seems that way.

This episode is titled “The Center of the Universe,” and of course we wonder if this is how the Firehouse 51 newbie views himself. (Okay, that’s a joke … maybe.) What we have learned about the guy is that he’s not the most willing to share about his life outside of the job, and there could be a number of reasons for that. It may be due to some things he’s done that he’s not proud of, or simply that he’s dealt with a lot of hard things that have caused him to be closed-off. There’s certainly more to this guy than meets the eye and through some backstory, maybe Stella Kidd can start to understand him better. We know that she wants to, especially if they’re going to be working together out in the field.

Below, you can see the full Chicago Fire season 10 episode 4 synopsis with a couple additional details:

10/12/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Kidd gets a glimpse into Carver’s chaotic personal life. Mouch and Herrmann receive an unexpected gift. TV-14

On the surface, we tend to think that this unexpected gift will be something silly or comedic, mostly because Mouch and Herrmann are often good to anchor the more comedic parts of this show. Yet, at the same time we know that these guys are very capable of tackling some really earnest and heartfelt moments, and we wouldn’t be upset at all if a few of these ended up being handed their way in the near future here.

On the other side of this story, know there’s some other fun stuff on the way — including something all about Halloween! Go ahead and prepare accordingly.

