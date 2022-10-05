Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are we going to get a third straight episode of it, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD?

Because of all of the hiatuses we tend to have in the One Chicago universe plus also the shortened episode orders we had due to the global health crisis, we’ve learned not to take any year for granted with this franchise. Luckily, we are hear to say that once again, we have new episodes for all three shows coming on the air starting at 8:00. There are two in here that are especially important on paper, and that is for reasons we will explain further below.

Chicago Med season 8 episode 3, “Winning the Battle, But Still Losing the War” – 10/05/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Charles and Nellie clash over the treatment of a paranoid patient. Ethan treats a pregnant patient from Hannah’s past. Crockett and Vanessa help a man who needs a risky neurosurgery. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 3, “Completely Shattered” – 10/05/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Kidd recruits Carver, Capp and Tony to help prepare her new lieutenant’s quarters. Severide and Det. Pryma reluctantly pair up to work a police investigation. Firehouse 51 comes together to fight a movie theater fire. TV-14

Is someone going to die in this one? The promo that was released for it last week was 100% enough to make us reasonably concerned for the time being.

Chicago PD season10 episode 3, “A Good Man” – 10/05/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The team investigates a string of brutal pharmacy robberies and Halsted connects with one of the victims about their Army careers. Upton suspects there is more to the story and confides in Voight. TV-14

Meanwhile, our worry here is that this could mark the end for Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead. The character is departing at some point this fall, but we’d like to think there would be a little bit of lead-up to the moment ahead of time.

