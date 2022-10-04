FBI: International season 2 episode 4: ‘Copper Pots and Daggers’

Is FBI: International season 2 episode 4 coming onto CBS next week, and what can be said about it?

Let’s tackle the earlier question first, as you will have a chance to see a story titled “Copper Pots and Daggers” in just seven days. What is that a reference to? We tried to dive into places that have such pots as a rich part of their cultural identity, and you could look towards either France or India depending on your perspective. there are even more beyond that. We don’t even want to speculate too much on a location here, mostly because the title could have a rather different meaning.

For the time being, CBS is keeping us hanging in not sharing too many details about what this story’s going to be about in general. Given that this is a procedural, it is fair to guess the Fly Team find themselves traveling out for a new mission, but it is certainly possible that it could attach itself to an element of their personal lives in a fairly unexpected way. That has become a part of the equation for this show over time. Thanks to its ever-traveling nature, the writers have the benefit of making each episode stand out just because of geograpy.

Of course, it would be nice to see some larger arcs as we dive further into the season, just to give people that larger incentive to watch live and generate conversation. The ratings are going to be there regardless, but why not help to boost them a little bit courtesy of word-of-mouth? We don’t think it hurts…

