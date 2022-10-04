American Horror Story season 11: Zachary Quinto’s NYC character

While FX is clearly still be cautious when it comes to American Horror Story season 11, they were happy to share something new today!

If you look towards the bottom of this article, you can see a first look at Sam, the role played by series veteran Zachary Quinto — making his return to the franchise for the first time in years. It’s hard to draw too many assumptions about this character from the poster below alone, but we can assume that he’s into two different things: Whips and lavish rings. (The whip part of the equation goes in line with some of the other promotional images that we’ve seen from the show so far.)

Quinto is one of many familiar faces to the franchise you’ll see coming up, including the likes of Billie Lourd and Patti LuPone. More could be announced down the road, as well, so keep your eyes peeled for some of that.

Obviously, it would be great to know more specifics about the plot, but early rumors suggest that we’re getting a period piece here and there could be some sort of serial-killer plot. The theme here is NYC, so we’re certainly going to see a more populated and busy world than what we’ve seen in the past. It’s a chance to give the franchise a new coat of paint and of course, we always welcome that.

The real challenge we foresee season 11 facing moving forward is simply one of standing out from the pack. If it wants to succeed long-term, it needs to look and feel different from anything that we’ve had a chance to see so far. Plus, tell a consistent story without too many detours.

Zachary Quinto as "Sam." FX’s AHS:NYC premieres 10.19 on FX. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/XPmBJhi5MV — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) October 4, 2022

