True Detective season 4 premiere date: Our October expectations

Now that we’re in the month of October, let’s go ahead and pose the following: Are we going to learn more about a True Detective season 4 premiere date?

It goes without saying, but we’re hoping to get some sort of news in the near future. As of late, we’ve heard a few different things when it comes to the show’s cast, led of course by Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. Getting Fiona Shaw on board is worthy of a round of applause, mostly because she’s awesome in just about every role that she chooses.

We’d love to say that some of these castings are a sign that we’ll be getting some premiere-date news in the near future, but the reality is a tad more complicated than that. For the time being, there isn’t much news out there about when season 4 will start, mostly because the show is still SO far out. HBO is not a network that tends to keep a lot of their cards close to the vest, and we have a hard time thinking that things are going to be altogether different here in the slightest.

At the earliest, we think it’s fair to hope for something in regards to a season 4 date next year, but that’s not a guarantee that the show will be back in 2023. The earliest we’d expect it is late summer or early fall, and that’s mostly because of everything else the network has planned. This is almost sure to premiere following the new season of Succession, but prior to the highly anticipated return of Euphoria, which will probably be in 2024. There’s also the unknown status of House of the Dragon season 2, but we may not have a lot of insight about that in the fairly near future. Season 1 is still on the air!

