True Detective season 4 spoilers: Killing Eve alum Fiona Shaw set

Just in case you needed another reason to be excited for True Detective season 4 on HBO, we believe that we’ve got it now.

According to a new report coming in from Variety, you are going to have a chance to see Killing Eve alum Fiona Shaw (who is also currently appearing on Andor) step in for a significant role. Her character’s name is Rose Aguineau, and she is described as “a survivalist with a past full of secrets.” (Doesn’t this feel already like a pretty different role than Carolyn, who she is best known for?)

To date, most of the details around True Detective season 4 have been fairly slim, save for the attached synopsis:

“When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace … To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

Filming is going to be taking place in Iceland and, obviously, we’d love for the show to come out in late 2023. It would at least help to bridge the gap between some of HBO’s other big shows and the eventual launch of Euphoria season 3, most likely in 2024. Who knows when you are going to see more of House of the Dragon on the air? It is clear already that this season is getting a great cast put together, and we also know the network really took their time allowing something to materialize here. They recognize the importance of this brand, plus also the fact that good things in the premium-cable world cannot be rushed. If they are, more often than not they start to teeter a little bit more on disaster.

