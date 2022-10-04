Leonardo season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at The CW?

Following today’s season 1 finale at The CW, can you expect a Leonardo season 2 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road now?

The Aidan Turner drama, on paper, certainly seems ripe for a lot of great content. Just remember the fact that the show has a great cast, and it is telling a story about Leonardo da Vinci that on paper, could go on for several years. Who has had a more notable life than him?

Well, here is where we have the good news and the still-ambiguous news. The good news is that internationally, the series has already been confirmed for a season 2. Leonardo as a scripted program originates in Italy, but airs on a number of different channels all over the globe. This is one of those internationally series meant to capture a global audience in whatever way possible.

Unfortunately, there is no official season 2 renewal at The CW as of yet, and this is where things get a bit more ambiguous. The network recently sold to Nexstar Media Group and their specific plans for the future are not clear. We know that one of their priorities is to cater the show towards older viewers than the previous regime, and on paper, Leonardo would be a good fit for that. Meanwhile, it being an acquisition means that they’d have to shell out less in the way of production costs. However, the live ratings for this show DO leave something to be desired, but you can argue that with more similar programming around it, Leonardo could do better. This entire Tuesday lineup of this show and Devils are a little bit of outliers, given that they stand out amidst other shows catering to people in the 18-34 demographic like Stargirl or All American, which is returning next week.

Hopefully, more news on the future will come out in the next few days.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Leonardo right away

Do you want to see a Leonardo season 2 renewal over at The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







