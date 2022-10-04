The Good Doctor season 6 episode 2 promo: Lim returns to work

After last night’s emotional premiere, it makes sense to expect something more on The Good Doctor season 6 episode 2.

So what can you expect? First and foremost, a time jump of at least a short period of time. After all, this episode is going to begin with Shaun and Park taking on their new roles as attendings, whereas some new residents are going to make their way to the hospital. Meanwhile, Dr. Lim will be returning to work for the first time since her near-death experience, but may never be able to walk again. You can see her arrive in a wheelchair, and she is determined to do her job as she always has.

Of course, that’s not going to be an easy thing for her to do. Dr. Glassman always has sage wisdom for all of the doctors, and he’s going to share some of it with Lim here, as well. The truth is that she’ll never be the same doctor she once was, but that doesn’t mean that she’ll be a bad doctor, either. This marks an opportunity for her to create a new chapter of her story, one where she can lean on different skills and show other dimensions to precisely who she is. Suffice it to say, we’re excited to see all of this play out over time. It’s going to be fascinating journey to watch unfold, and we have a feeling there are some other twists that will be coming.

We do have some other questions still that aren’t even mentioned or emphasized in this promo at all. Take, for example, what’s happening now with Morgan and Park. He seems ready to move on after she initially chose her career over him; is there going to be a way to win him back? For now, it may be a little too early to tell.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right away

What do you think is going to be coming on The Good Doctor season 6 episode 2, based on the promo?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







