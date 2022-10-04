NCIS season 20 episode 4 promo: A National Parks serial killer?

Following last night’s new episode CBS unveiled a first look at NCIS season 20 episode 4, and there is a LOT to be intrigued about already.

The past couple of episodes have, on some level, contained elements that can only be described as “strange.” We are, after all, talking here about episodes that revolved around 1) cheese and 2) a victim stuffed full of ancient stones. For “Leave No Trace,” we could be looking at a serial killer who uses National Parks to commit their heinous crimes.

It is true that the promo doesn’t give you a full sense of everything that will be coming in this hour, but it does make it clear that the chilling case is absolutely going to frustrate the team. The title should tell you that this is a murderer who does their best to cover up all of the evidence, and it could take a good bit of the story to even find who they are dealing with.

So are we going to get a follow-up during this episode with Torres, following the events of episode 3? We’d certainly love that, especially since this is a guy who could benefit greatly from opening up to some of the people around him. However, we’re also well-aware that this is a procedural, and it’s honestly not that often where the events of one episode bleed directly into the next. We haven’t even had that much of Jimmy and Jessica this season, despite the two sharing that kiss at the end of the season 19 finale. We’re sure, though, that this will be addressed more eventually.

For now, let’s just hope that this serial killer is stopped by the end of the hour.

