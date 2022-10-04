Is Missy Peregrym leaving FBI and her role of Maggie Bell? We have a good feeling that you may still be asking this question. Tonight marks yet another installment without the leading lady, who first left earlier this year following Maggie’s near-death experience with sarin gas.

There is some good news that we can report here for those worried about Missy’s long-term future: She will be back before too long. Peregrym has been on maternity leave since her last episode in season 4, but there are plans for her to return soon.

Of course, we should also go ahead and note here that tonight’s “Prodigal Son” was actually filmed long before the last two episodes; this was originally planned as the season 4 finale, but was pulled due to current events transpiring at that time. It was essential for CBS to either a) never air this episode or b) get it on before Maggie came back to the team. In the end, they decided on the latter.

When Maggie does eventually come back, we imagine that she won’t be the same exact person we once saw. There will be physical and mental consequences to what happened to her, but we do think that there’s a lot of opportunities to see her back in the field, as well. This show is largely a procedural, so we don’t imagine that there are going to be any big, sweeping changes to the formal; how things are different could be a bit more subtle, but they will and should be different nonetheless.

We just hope that Missy gets to come back right away with a particularly big and emotional episode; after all, it’s always nice to remind people what she brings to the table!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it come to FBI right now, including more on the show and what’s coming up moving forward

What do you want to see from Missy Peregrym and Maggie Bell when she does eventually return to FBI?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







