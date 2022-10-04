Blue Bloods season 13 spoilers: EP on addressing current events

With the premiere of Blue Bloods season 13 coming to CBS this Friday, we know there are a lot of big, character-based stories. Within those, though, there is also a certain pressure to address some current events.

Based on some of the sneak peeks already out there for the premiere (watch here), it’s already clear that distrust of the police is going to be a big part of the story. There are a lot of bad cops out there; yet, the Reagans are meant to be this “shining beacon,” or a flawed example of what good cops can be.

So how do the writers reconcile the feelings towards police and the depiction of the Reagans on this show? Some of that starts with perspective. Just look at what showrunner Kevin Wade had to say in an interview with TVLine:

“You only need to pick up a newspaper on Sunday for 20 minutes to realize that there is a deep and pervasive mistrust of institutions… of leaders, whether they are elected or appointed… of law enforcement in general, both on the judicial side and on the cops-on-the-ground side… because of all the things that have happened on the blue side and on the red side.

“It’s like, all bets are off … ‘The FBI is crooked, we should ban them!’ ‘The justice department is in the pocket of whoever’s in the White House!’ ‘The New York City police commissioner is actually the mayor, and he spends all his time cultivating his night life.’ It’s a very upside-down world in which a bunch of conservative Catholics from Bay Ridge, Brooklyn try to carry out the thing that they know to do.”

The goal with this show is not to depict the NYPD as perfection, as we’ve seen plenty of bad cops over the years. Through season 13 more so than any other, we think we’ll see how the Reagans try to contend with this ever-changing world — and if there is a way for them to be positive influences. (Remember, they are flawed in their own ways.) We will see what the family can do moving forward.

