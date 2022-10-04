House of the Dragon season 1 episode 8: How far will Larys go?

House of the Dragon season 1 episode 8 arrives on HBO this weekend, and it is absolutely crazy to think that we are already so close to the finale. There is so much more still to happen; heck, there’s so much crazy stuff that has transpired already!

Take, for starters, seeing Rhaenyra and Daemon marry after the two hatched a plan to fake Laenor’s death and allow him the path to pursue another future elsewhere. Meanwhile, Alicent continues to built up her own network-of-sorts behind the scenes, and that includes one of the most fascinating puppeteers out there in Larys. He’s drawn comparisons to both Varys and Littlefinger so far, but could he be more reckless? More brutal? We’ve seen him murder his own family, but we tend to think that somehow, things are going to get even more bonkers from here on out.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what actor Matthew Needham (who plays Larys) had to say about how far he’d go in pursuit of what he wants:

[There’s] nothing he won’t do. I don’t wanna speak for the brilliant Olivia Cooke, but [Larys is] an interesting person to have on your side.

We don’t exactly think that Alicent wants to take full advantage of Larys’ special “abilities,” largely because there’s probably a different way that she’d like to go about things if possible. However, she may realize that when the dust settles, he’s someone she may need for some unseemly tasks. The big thing to wonder is what he’ll want in return for all of this. He is a brutal guy who clearly has no problem killing as a means to an end, but what that end is remains to be seen. He’s not just out murdering people solely for the sake of the Queen. There is something more here.

How do you think Larys’ story is going to unfold as we move into House of the Dragon season 1 episode 8?

