SEAL Team season 6 episode 4 promo: The state of Jason’s mind

When SEAL Team season 6 episode 4 arrives on Paramount+ this weekend, you have a lot to both wonder and worry about when it comes to Jason Hayes.

So where do we start? Well, amidst the conflict in Northern Syria and the vast operation there, it is important to remember that David Boreanaz’s character is still trying to recover from his TBI. This is not something that happens overnight and really, it could be an ongoing process for much of the rest of his life.

In the promo below, we do at least see Jason doing what he can to stay relatively on the straight-and-narrow in his recovery, doing some brain exercises while he continues to navigate an ever-changing situation. We saw some resistance from him to listen to new Bravo member Omar in episode 3, and there is a chance that could continue. There’s also a chance that Jason will continue to think for himself in the field, taking some risks that could endanger himself or others. After all, he calls an audible at one point in here!

We do think it’s easy to press the panic button when you see something like this from Jason in the clip, but you do have to remember that he got to be Bravo One for a reason, and despite all of his trauma and the difficulties that he’s had, there is still that brilliant military mind and resiliency here. If there wasn’t, we don’t think that he would be able to operate at all. We would assume that this mission won’t be resolved in the immediate future, so with that in mind, everyone in Bravo may need to prepare themselves for some attrition. They may all need to ensure they keep their minds right to make it to the end of all this drama.

