Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Any news in October?

As we await the eventual premiere of Euphoria season 3 on HBO, there is a lot to think about when it comes to the buildup.

Last month, we were at least lucky enough to have a few discussions when it comes to the show’s future courtesy of the Primetime Emmy Awards, where the likes of Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney made appearances. However, in the weeks that followed, it started to become radio silence again with this show. The two aforementioned actresses have other projects, and there are no plans for production to even kick off until next year.

When you think about all of this, let’s just say that the odds of there being any major news in the month of October are pretty low.

Could the show still find a way to surprise us? Absolutely. Remember that Barbie Ferreira announcing her departure came almost out of nowhere, especially since that could have been revealed many months from now. However, the timing likely was what it was to ensure that nobody was disappointed when the season began and she did not show up at any point in the process. She didn’t want to let anyone down and we fundamentally understand that.

So if there is any news about season 3 at all we could get this month, it is more than likely either 1) another departure or 2) some big-name guest-star news. Otherwise, the quiet period will continue for HBO, as the plan for now seems to be to premiere new episodes at some point early 2024. If that changes, of course we’ll be happy to let you know. We’re just going by some of the earliest of breadcrumbs here.

