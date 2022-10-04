Quantum Leap season 1 episode 4 spoilers: What will Ben learn?

As we prepare for Quantum Leap season 1 episode 4 on NBC next week, isn’t it easy to feel good about where the show is right now?

We’ll come out and say right now that episode 3 was excellent. Not only did the Leap-of-the-week story work, but we took some central steps forward in understanding more of this story as a whole. Ben is starting to get some memories back, though not to the point where he remembers who Addison is to him. There absolutely remains something super-heartbreaking about that, but the love-story component of this show is working really well. Addison has to be one of the strongest characters on TV right now, working tirelessly to help a man who has no recollection of their shared past and what she really means to him. As soon as he remembers (whenever that may be), there could be some jaw-dropping moments, but also probably more heartache since he still can’t get back to her right away.

Want to get a handful of other updates on what the future will hold in episode 4? The title here is “A Decent Proposal,” and you can get some other information courtesy of the attached synopsis:

Ben leaps to 1980s Los Angeles and into the body of Eva Sandoval, a no-nonsense bounty hunter in the midst of securing an elusive target; Ben remembers more about his own life.

As we’ve seen all season, the end of episode 3 directly foreshadowed some of what we’re going to be seeing next, in particular Ben in the 1980’s in Eva’s body. We know already that this character is played by Sofia Pernas of Blood & Treasure fame. This is also apparently the episode that will feature Pernas’ real-life spouse Justin Hartley, who is returning to NBC after This Is Us.

