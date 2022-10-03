NCIS season 20 episode 4 preview: Prepare to ‘Leave No Trace’

Next week on CBS we’re going to have a chance to see NCIS season 20, which we know carries with it the title of “Leave No Trace.”

Yet, what is almost as curious right now is what little the network is actually saying about this story. We’ve yet to see an official synopsis, which does raise some questions in itself about what that is. Are we going to see a more secretive story than usual? We don’t want to speculate too much on that, at least at the moment.

What we can go ahead and say about this episode is that it will likely following the trend of the first-three, which are by and large character-focused. Season 1, for example, was a huge one for Gary Cole as Alden Parker. From there, we moved into a big story for Sean Murray as Timothy McGee and after that, Wilmer Valderrama’s Nick Torres. Wouldn’t it be great to get a big Jessica Knight story here, something that further explored where things are with her and Jimmy Palmer? In general, the show is clearly taking their time — largely because they can and there is no real reason to rush anything along.

Earlier today, we actually learned that there is an epic three-part NCIS crossover event coming, so that’s another awesome thing to look forward to. That probably won’t arrive until 2023 so for now, prepare for more classic NCIS stories with a major case-of-the-week component at the center. If that does end up changing, of course we’ll let you know.

