Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 9 promo: Mick’s proposal?

With Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 9 coming on Hallmark Channel this weekend, there is a TON we have to think about.

For the sake of this article, though, let’s talk about it through the lens of the promo below! In the penultimate episode of the series, you can see multiple characters do their best in order to figure out what they want the next chapter of their lives to be. Mick O’Brien is going to be thinking about his future with Megan, and is it time for him to ask a major question in regards to the future? The promo does seem to suggest so! It would be a great way to bring his story to a proper conclusion, especially if we can get some sort of wedding in the series finale. Given that so much of this series is about family, it does feel like a certain part of the endgame should revolve around all of these people celebrating each other in such a happy, joyous way.

Of course, there is a pretty big hang-up that keeps this proposal from running smoothly from start to finish. Let’s just say that a baby is on the way! Mick finds out about this at the most inopportune time, and of course that will become the priority almost right away.

Just on the basis of everything we are seeing right now, it does feel like one of the huge draws of this penultimate episode will be setting the stage for the finale. More than likely, these installments will be directly linked and the first will carry over almost directly into the last. We’ve said it before, but we do think that we’re going to get a happy ending in the closing minutes — there may just be a big of a struggle before we get around to the end of the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news all about Chesapeake Shores, including other information on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates that you 100% do not want to miss. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







