American Horror Story season 11: Beyond the NYC posters

We absolutely understand if you’re excited for American Horror Story season 11 to be here — why wouldn’t you be? This season has been under such a veil of secrecy for so long and yet, we’re almost at the end of it all.

The season premiere in Wednesday, October 19. Yet, we’ve yet to see any official teasers, let alone some full-fledged trailer for what is coming up. Instead, we’ve seen a number of stylish and cryptic posters, including the latest one below with all of the spikes.

Are these posters doing a good job of getting people talking? Sure, and if nothing else they allow us to better understand what a part of the season could look like. Yet, over the years we’d say that posters for this show have offered up insight on about 15% of the story, and the rest ends up taking us all by surprise. We think that FX has to do so much more to get some people excited beyond just the diehard fans of the show.

At the moment, this seems to be the network’s biggest mistake when it comes to NYC — sure, they are generating a lot of conversation when it comes to some diehard fans of the franchise, but what about everyone else? This is not the final season of the show and if it’s meant to continue having a sustained run, we do think that more will need to be brought to the table here eventually. Otherwise, the show just ends up having a little more of that empty feeling in the end.

