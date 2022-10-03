Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: A real sense of secrecy

There was a time not too long ago when there were teases aplenty when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3 — thank mostly the Emmys for that. Multiple cast members were out in Los Angeles, and in just about every interview out there we had at least one question about the upcoming season.

However, things have changed slightly over the past couple of weeks — largely due to the cast and crew getting back 100% to the grind. Everyone is currently filming new episodes again in the United Kingdom, and we know a lot of them are still hard at work and/or spending time together. Heck, several cast members were spotted at the NFL London game over the weekend. Production has taken longer than expected, and we’ve started to accept the unfortunate fact that we may not be getting new episodes this year. (It’s starting to look as thought winter or spring 2023 is the more viable option.)

Now, one of the other interesting things that we’re noticing is the cast become even more secretive when it comes to sharing insight on what lies ahead. Take, for example, a new interview Hannah Waddingham gave recently to InStyle to promote her role in Hocus Pocus 2. In it, the actress is unable to say much at all when it comes to the story of season 3 — or if it is the final season. With the latter, we’re going based on what we’ve heard in the past: It’s being planned as though it will be, but there’s always a chance for more down the road.

No matter what month season 3 premieres in, the principal thing we want for Waddingham’s Rebecca is a chance at sustained happiness. We’d argue that her role in the first two seasons is one of the most well-written out of any on the show. Just think in terms of where she started and how the writing took her in such beautiful and unexpected directions.

