The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: A Commander Lawrence question

Is there a person in The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 as mysterious and difficult to grasp as Commander Lawrence? We’re almost halfway through the new season and yet, the questions about him persist.

Why is that? Well, the biggest reason is that Lawrence himself seems to welcome all of the questions about who he is and some of his own motivations. This is someone who lives within Gilead and yet, seems more than fine to not follow all of their traditions. He thinks about the other Commanders and yet, is not fully in lockstep with any of them.

In a recent post on Twitter (see below), the official account for the series pondered a pretty simple question about him: Is he an ally or adversary? This is not an altogether easy thing to know, but we lean more towards adversary just because of where he is within Gilead. He’s not actively trying to shut down the institution, even if he is slightly shirking some of their customs. He helps to lead a world we’re not sure he altogether believes in, and maybe one of his greatest sins is that of inaction.

Of course, those who view the character differently could argue that any move against Gilead would result in his own death, and that there is a larger endgame he working towards to build about change. Whether or not that is fully the case, however, remains to be seen and it’s a little hard to properly determine at this point.

For now, the writers seem content to have Lawrence revel in his own mysteriousness. A part of what makes this character special right now is that nobody knows 100% where he stands.

