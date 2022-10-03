Is Wilmer Valderrama leaving NCIS? Will Nick Torres die?

Is Wilmer Valderrama leaving NCIS during tonight’s new episode titled “Unearth”? We know that there are some concerns, just as there are multiple reasons for them.

Take, for starters, the fact that many promos for this episode show the character of Nick Torres in a pretty compromised position. One sneak peek showed him being attacked while checking in on Dr. Grace. From there, we also saw him and Grace trapped within some sort of cage. We know that there’s also been some photos of a party in this episode, and Torres was suspiciously absent from it.

Of course, we do think there are plenty of reasons why Torres could be MIA from the party, and the fact that everyone is smiling in those images gives us a measure of hope. We should also note that there’s been no reporting out there that suggests Wilmer is leaving, even if him being rather busy on a Zorro adaptation and some other projects. Given the recent exits of Mark Harmon and Emily Wickersham before that, NCIS really can’t afford to lose another big-time cast member. They need to retain everyone they can! Wilmer is also so many seasons into his work on the show now that he’s suddenly one of the more-established cast members, as strange as that may seem for those of us who remember him as a relative newbie.

The good news is here…

Torres is not leaving the show or the team! While he was banged-up a good bit over the course of the hour, it seems like he is doing a little bit better. We’ll see where things go moving forward and honestly, we’re super-excited to see what he learns from all of this.

Entering tonight’s new episode of NCIS, were you worried that Wilmer Valderrama was leaving the show?

