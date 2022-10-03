Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: October expectation

Is there a chance that we will learn about a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date at some point during this month? We know that last year, we had a chance to see the Michael Rainey Jr. show back on the air in the fall. Why not continue that tradition now?

Well, the ball is in Starz’s court to make this determination but, at least for now, we’re cautiously optimistic that we are going to get some other news soon.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN videos every week!

If the goal is for Starz to release a new season of Ghost this year, they almost have no other choice but to announce something soon. Otherwise, they don’t give themselves much in the way of promotional opportunities! There’s another factor to be considered here, as well, in that the current season of the aforementioned Raising Kanan will be wrapping up a little later on in the month. If you don’t announce a Ghost premiere date at any point in there, we’re going to start wondering what is going on. Shouldn’t you want to use one show to promote the other?

While we are fairly optimistic that we are going to be seeing a Ghost premiere date soon, there is one thing we’re a little concerned about: Whether or not Starz as a network really has space for it in the near future. Remember that in the weeks ahead, they have Dangerous Liaisons, Step Up, and The BMF Documentary coming on the air. Our hope still remains that at the very least, we could see it come back in December, where we could get a few episodes, a brief break for the holidays, and then more in the new year.

In the end, just give us an announcement! That will at least make the rest of the process a little bit easier.

Related – Check out some more news on Power Book III: Raising Kanan, including other peek at what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates that we do not want you to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







