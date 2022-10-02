Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 8 promo: Burke in trouble

As you prepare yourself for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 8 next week, there’s a lot to consider. Take, for example, what characters in the pack are actually the ones in the most danger.

From where we stand at the moment, doesn’t it have to be Shannon Burke? This is a woman who has dug herself into a pretty tough position and honestly, there’s no real reason for her to have done it. Think about it for a moment — what does she gain from digging into her partner? Whatever drama is going on clearly involves him and his son, so why keep looking? It may be that desire for justice at all costs, but there’s no evidence that he’s doing something corrupt that hurts the department. The only person she may be hurting at this point is herself.

Based on the promo that we’ve already seen for this upcoming episode, one of the toughest situations we could see here comes via Burke and Raq, as the former is going to approach the latter with some questions. Who thinks that is going to end badly? Raq has already made some pretty questionable moves when it comes to keeping her son Kanan at arm’s length when it comes to the truth; who’s to say that it’s going to be easier for Burke?

Speaking of other characters in trouble, we already know that Lou Lou is dealing with quite a messy situation courtesy of his late business partner Crown. Who would’ve thought that killing him would have produced so many ongoing problems? Yet, here we are, and we have no sense that these problems are going to be going away in the near future.

