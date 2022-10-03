SEAL Team season 6 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Phantom Pattern’ details

This weekend Paramount+ is going to bring you SEAL Team season 6 episode 4, which comes bearing the title of “Phantom Pattern.” Want to learn more about it now?

Well, we should note that this is one of those episodes that is going to pick up almost immediately where the last one left off. The writers are in the midst of telling a long-form story here that is going to test a lot of the main characters, especially since they’re in an area of Northern Syria where there are not a lot of other Americans at their disposal. They will have to rely more on some other, non-traditional allies, and we wonder already if Jason will start to warm to some of the advice from new Team member Omar. He’s not a newcomer to being a SEAL; he’s been around the block for a good while and because of that, we do tend to think that he knows what he’s doing.

The big problem? He’s coming onto a Team that has a very familiar way of doing things, and it is only inevitable that there are going to be some clashes here. One of the big tests at the heart of this story will be seeing if some of these differences can be put to the side for the sake of the larger cause. Bravo isn’t one to lose sight of the greater good, so we are pretty optimistic that things could be worked out here — even if it takes a certain measure of time first.

For a few more details, we suggest that you check out the full season 6 episode 4 synopsis:

BRAVO works with the YPJ to suss out who is responsible for the bombing of the U.S.S. Crampton while struggling to accept their newest Team Member.

Will we see Clay still in this episode? There’s a good chance of it, but it will continue to feature him separated from the team and doing what he can to help from afar.

