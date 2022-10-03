The Good Doctor season 6 episode 2 spoilers: A big leap forward?

Following the big premiere this week on ABC, are you excited to see The Good Doctor season 6 episode 2 coming up soon? The show is coming back on the air in seven days with “Change of Perspective,” and with that could come a significant time jump.

So what lies ahead with this story? Well, for starters, we’re going to be seeing a new era for Shaun Murphy and Alex Park as they settle in to their new roles of surgical attendings. There is an ongoing cycle of attendings/interns on a show like this, and you’re going to see them work with some new residents — while also tackling some important medical cases.

This episode, for the record, will also showcase some of the latest when it comes to Dr. Lim and her recovery. What happened to her at the wedding reception is going to stick with her in a number of different ways. She faces a number of challenges moving forward and we’ll see a lot of that play out over time.

Below, you can check out the full season 6 episode 2 synopsis with more updates on what lies ahead:

“Change of Perspective” – On their first day as surgical attendings, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Alex Park are introduced to the first year residents they will be overseeing, Dr. Danica Powell and Dr. Daniel Perez, who make quite the first impression. Meanwhile, Lim returns to work while facing her new reality and the emotions surrounding the changes on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, OCT. 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

By the end of this episode, we have a feeling that we’ll be entering a new era for this show — it’s one that comes with a fair share of challenges. We just hope that you’re excited for whatever comes moving forward.

