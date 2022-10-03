Is The Good Doctor new tonight over on ABC? We’ve been waiting for a long time to see the Freddie Highmore series back on TV. Are we finally at a point where the show is going to shine front and center?

Well, we don’t want to keep you waiting any longer, as there will be a new installment coming in just a matter of hours! For those who are unaware, the title of this episode is “Afterparty” and over the course of it, you’re going to see the aftermath of the huge season 5 finale cliffhanger. We’re still seeing the story take place the day of Shaun and Lea’s wedding reception, but the lives of Dr. Lim and others are still in danger. Suffice it to say, this is one of the most dangerous situations we’ve seen the team encounter.

To get some more insight on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full premiere synopsis now:

“Afterparty” – Shaun and Lea’s long-awaited wedding reception is interrupted by a violent attack at the hospital and the entire team must mobilize to save the victims. Meanwhile, the trauma of seeing people he cares for in life-threatening situations is affecting Shaun in more ways than one on the season premiere of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, OCT. 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Whatever happens in this episode will clearly dovetail into the rest of the season, and we’re going to get a lot of drama and some emotional content throughout. We don’t think that the writers would kill off Lim, but could there still be some aftereffects from what happened? We wouldn’t be surprised. We also just hope that there are some chances to see Shaun and Lea as a happy married couple. Don’t we deserve that opportunity at this point?

