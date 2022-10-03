Severance season 2 premiere date: Any October expectations?

Are we going to get some news on a Severance season 2 premiere date over at Apple TV+ over the course of the next thirty days? A new month often leads to new opportunities.

It is 100% true that this is going to be a big month when it comes to the Adam Scott series. Remember that the cast and crew are getting back to work on new episodes. This is a process that will take over the course of the next several months; early speculation suggests that the team won’t be done until May and if that’s the case, we won’t be getting news anytime soon.

If there is any sort of insight we could get over the course of this month, it will most likely be related to some castings. Isn’t that the sort of thing that the show would want out there in advance, provided that they are spoiler-free?

The earliest that we anticipate anything pertaining to season 2 is January or February but even still, it may be hard to expect a premiere date announcement at that point. We could just see some teasers starting to turn up in the new year.

At this point, we 100% do think that Apple is going to be pushing Severance hard — they’d be ridiculous not to when you really think about it. This show proved to be an enormous success story over the course of the past year, generating a lot of awards-show nominations and also a dedicated audience. It’s also one of those rare shows that has generated a lot of great word-of-mouth after the fact, and that’s rare when you think about this competitive industry as a whole. This is one of those shows that has a fantastic chance of blowing up when new episodes arrive.

