The Rookie season 5 episode 2: Is Lucy leaving for new program?

Is Lucy going to be leaving The Rookie for at least a short period of time — or, at the very least leaving Los Angeles following tonight’s episode?

If you have questions on either of these subjects, let’s just say that for now, we more than understand. Lucy has an opportunity to take part in a pretty important program in Sacramento, one that could train her better for undercover assignments down the road.

Will she take it? For the time being, this is the major mystery. Lucy seems to be on the fence about it for a number of reasons, with the biggest one being Chris and her guilt over what just happened to him. She doesn’t want him to leave him after that happened, and we also think she holds a lot of guilt over what almost took place with her and Bradford after the assignment.

We personally think that Lucy will end up taking it, and that conversation with Tim in the closing minutes is good evidence why. He made it clear to her that he wants her to move forward and pursue other opportunities in her career — and not get hung up on him or anyone else. They didn’t do anything that night before realizing that Chris was attacked — heck, it was actually Chris who called Bradford and told him to help in his pitch.

After all of this, you would probably think that it’s less likely now that Bradford and Chen get together soon. We still think there’s a chance. Even if they didn’t act fully on those feelings, that doesn’t make them go away. Personally, we tend to think they’ll be there for a little while longer and cause both of them to really consider where they are in life.

What did you think about the events of The Rookie season 5 episode 2?

