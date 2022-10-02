The Rookie season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Dye Hard’

Next week on The Rookie season 5 episode 3, you’re going to see a fascinating twist when it comes to the show’s central premise!

Remember here that for the bulk of this series, we have seen John Nolan in a spot where he is the rookie, trying to find a way to make things work in a sea of far more experienced cops. However, as we look ahead now we’re going to see him be the person to train rookies. Even before this season, it was out there that John was going to become a training officer and with that, we will see the central concept of the show paid forward in some fascinating ways. We’re excited to see what this looks like, especially since we think that his methods may be different from a lot of other officers out there. He wants to do the right thing to help the city, but will that always be aligned with what the LAPS wants? That remains to be seen.

For now, we can at least had over the official season 5 episode 3 synopsis to give you a slightly better sense of what lies ahead here:

“Dye Hard” – Officer John Nolan is assigned his first rookie, Officer Celina Juarez, whose unconventional approach to police work poses a unique challenge for him on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, OCT. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Of course, we imagine that there are some other stories coming for Tim, Lucy, and a handful of other characters here, as well — there’s just only so much that the network is giving us as of right now. Because we are still so early in the season, we tend to think the writers are setting up a handful of things that they will pay off further down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 5 episode 3?

Is there any one thing that excites you? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







