House of the Dragon season 1 episode 8 spoilers: War is looming…

Next week on House of the Dragon season 1 episode 8, there is poised to be chaos on all fronts, and perhaps like never before.

So what is at the center of this episode? It seems as though war around the Iron Throne will be there in a number of forms, especially with Otto back in the position of Hand of the King. The Hightower family is doing everything within their power at this point to ensure that they are able to get what they want, and that is a place of long-term standing and strength. However, the Targeryans are ready to fight back across other branches of the family.

What is adding to the chaos? Well, that is complicated in itself, as we are talking here about a throne at Driftmark that is left in its own uncertainty. It looks as though Corlys could be injured, and there were already debates as the lineage of that throne tonight in the wake of Laena’s death. That’s without even mentioning Laenor’s exit, or the wedding between Rhaenyra and Daemon.

Those who have read George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood know a good bit already about where the series is going and while the show has jumped forward years from the very beginning, they’ve simultaneously taken their time to establish the central conflict. Everything that you have seen so far is essential in explaining how a once-powerful house may start to meet its decline. There is, after all, a reason why Daenerys is where she is back at the start of Game of Thrones itself. There is just an elaborate road to eventually get us there.

