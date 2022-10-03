We knew that Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 8 was going to contain some big surprises — this happens close to the end! However, we still didn’t expect to get the exact ending that we had.

As you saw in the closing seconds, Luke did his best to fend off a robber with a gun at the convenience store, but in the closing seconds, the camera panned outside and there was a gunshot. Is he gone? We know that the show clearly wants us to think that, but we’re still feeling optimistic.

First and foremost, remember that Chesapeake Shores is by and large an optimistic show. The idea of them killing off a major character so close to the finale is just a difficult idea to accept. With that in mind, we’re just refusing to accept it for now since we don’t need to. Also, there’s something to be said for this event being the sort of thing that could change the course of Luke’s life, even if he comes out of this unscathed.

It is easy to say that if we were going to lose Luke at this point in the series, you can argue that it’s appropriate he dies a hero. This is someone who did everything within his power as of late to try to do good, including getting his relationship with Bree on the same page.

We don’t expect that this is a cliffhanger that the writers are going to drift from for some long period of time, mostly because of the fact there’s no real reason to do so. You can’t shift away from a main point-of-view character for that long!

There are some other big moments within this episode, including the discovery of Evan’s father. Yet, there is going to be plenty of time to explore some of those down the road.

What did you think about the events of Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 8?

Do you think that Luke is still alive? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

