Dancing with the Stars 31: Who was eliminated, week 3?

Who was eliminated on tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 31 episode on Disney+? There was so much speculation entering this episode!

Even before the installment kicked off, we’ll admit that we were super-worried for Cheryl Ladd and for good reason. It is hard to be the oldest contestant on a show like this, and it is even harder when you’re coming off of a particularly bad week. Yet, there were plenty of other people we had our fair share of concerns over including Sam Champion, Jessie James Decker, Vinny Guadagnino, and even Heidi D’Amelio just because she doesn’t have the same size fanbase as her daughter.

Remember this as well: There almost always tends to be one really strong contestant who gets sent out a little bit earlier than you expect. That may not be the case on this season just yet, but it is 100% something that we’re keeping our eye on at the moment. Why wouldn’t we?

Now, let’s get to the elimination. Sam was in danger, but it was Cheryl’s time to go. She seemed to know that she was probably on borrowed time at the end of the episode, but she had a great experience and seemed grateful for it. Her presence on this season was mostly a way to inspire others. We think that she served that purpose, and she’ll carry this experience with her for the rest of her life. Her exit does also make the competition a little bit more unpredictable the rest of the way, as we don’t think there is a single person left who is 100% the “next to go.” Sam could be in danger, but it depends on the next dance.

Related – Be sure to get some more Dancing with the Stars 31 news, including other scoop on what the future could hold

What do you think is going to happen on Dancing with the Stars 31 week 3 tonight?

Is there any one celebrity you are the most worried about right now? Share below! Once you do just that, keep coming back to make sure you stay up-to-date. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







