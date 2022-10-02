Interview with the Vampire season 1 episode 2: Learning the ropes

Following the big premiere today on AMC, rest assured there is more to come from Interview with the Vampire season 1 episode 2. We know that this is not a by-the-book adaptation of the classic material, but there are some familiar elements to the story that are present through the show’s separate historical context.

At the center of next week’s installment titled “…After the Phantoms of Your Former Self,” you are going to see something that we have ultimately had a chance to watch across a number of different mediums. To be specific, we’re talking here about someone going from being a human to a vampire. Louis has a lot to learn, and he’s going to have a chance to study under Lestat in some particularly unusual ways. This is not a conventional journey ahead for him, but since when are things ever normal for vampires? Exploring this is going to be a huge part of what makes this show interesting.

Below, you can see the Interview with the Vampire season 1 episode 2 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

Beginning his life as a vampire, Louis learns the rules of vampirism from his maker and companion Lestat; Louis discovers increasing differences between himself and Lestat; in Dubai, Louis reveals more of his modern-day vampire lifestyle to Molloy.

In the end, we really just hope that this show turns out to be super-successful for a number of reasons, starting with the fact that AMC could really benefit from it. They need some more hits with the flagship The Walking Dead winding down and Better Call Saul already over. Luckily, this feels like the perfect series to pair with zombies, but we will wait and see if that ends up being the case.

Related – Check out more news on Interview with the Vampire

What do you most want to see on Interview with the Vampire season 1 episode 2?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are other updates on the way and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







