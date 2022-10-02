The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 5: Who’s in danger?

As we get prepared for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 5 on Hulu in a matter of days, there is an underlying sense of danger. After all, things were left off in a pretty dire spot at the end of episode 4, and it makes us pretty darn curious as to how they will progress from here.

In particular, we are thinking a lot about it through the lens of who is in the most danger. After all, it feels like a lot of people could be knocking at death’s door here soon!

First and foremost, we do want to talk about things really quick through the lens of Luke. Based on the promotional material we’ve seen for this upcoming episode already, it looks like a big part of the story is going to revolve around him trying to go back to Gilead, presumably to find Hannah. We do think that what Serena said to him really got into his head and it is strongly influencing every decision he is making now. He’s taking a huge risk, and we do think the show would like the symmetry of June losing Luke after Serena lost Fred. (Granted, we actually like Luke, so there’s a big difference here.)

It feels clear that the writers won’t get rid of Serena at this point, but the woman she is staying with in Mrs. Wheeler could be in trouble. We don’t think Aunt Lydia will die, but be fearful for some of her handmaids. We know that she wants to change how some of them are treated, but we don’t think some of the Commanders are going to be in favor of any changes. As a matter of fact, they could end up punishing someone who speaks about it — or, a message could be sent to Aunt Lydia if she tries to bring about change under the radar.

