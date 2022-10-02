The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: October hopes

Is there a chance that we’ll learn a premiere date for The Wheel of Time season 2 at some point during the month of October? We recognize fully that this is a show that has kept a lot of us waiting for a really long time already; why not go ahead and deliver some results?

Unfortunately, here is where we do need to deliver a little bit of the unfortunate news: For the time being, we’re not optimistic that we’re going to get something more on the show soon. While it would be nice to get either a date announcement or even an approximate window, we’re not getting a lot of evidence right now that it is coming.

The last time there was a major announcement pertaining to the show, it was back at San Diego Comic-Con, and it feels like the most-likely window for season 2 to launch is in early 2023. The only reason why we could get a formal announcement this month is because Amazon Prime does have a tendency to make some of their reveals early. They did that with The Boys season 3, and absolutely they did that with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The reason why they do this at times is because they like to treat a lot of their properties like big-budget movies, which of course do tend to get some of these announcements a little bit early.

Ultimately, there is at least one big case to make here when it comes to announcing season 2 this month, and it is using The Rings of Power in order to promote it. Why wouldn’t you want to appeal to some of the fantasy viewers that you already have? The two shows may share at least some viewers, even if that doesn’t apply for all of them.

