Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 2 sneak peek: Salley’s suitcase…

There is something weird about the sneak peek within for Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 2, and we say that on multiple levels.

First and foremost, it’s weird to share a sneak preview featuring a contestant who you haven’t yet seen on-screen. We are speaking here about Salley, a woman who technically did not even appear as a proper part of Clayton Echard’s season. She met him before night one, and she opted to withdraw herself due to some hang-ups from her past. After all, she had left her fiancé not too long before the start of production.

Judging from the fact that Salley’s suitcase is present in this sneak peek, it is fair to assume that she will be appearing at some point. Apparently, she’s also familiar with some other alumni (including Justin!) after attending Stagecoach. Yes, consider this yet another season where Stagecoach is referenced as a big hangout for a lot of these people. (Can’t they find a new place, or at least get a little more unpredictable?)

Here’s where things get even weirder than production putting Salley’s bag out there before she even shows up: Lace not even knowing who she is, and a lot of the women opting to go again and look through it. Why would you go through someone else’s stuff? We know that this produces a wacky moment of an intimate product found in the suitcase (it’s been in multiple previews/trailers so far), but the whole thing feels a little invasive and weird. Why in the world would you do this when it’s not needed?

Well, the simple answer is drama, and to give us a moment like this. We just think it’s going to be super-strange if/when Salley shows up that people already know a great deal about all of the stuff she brought along for the trip.

Related – Want to get a few more details on Monday’s Bachelor in Paradise 8 right now?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 2 on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







