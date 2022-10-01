Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 2 spoilers: More on Victoria Fuller

Monday night’s Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 2 will of course contain a number of key events, but will stand out at the top of the list? The answer to that feels fairly simple: The arrival of Victoria Fuller. She’s a notable contestant from the past, as she was at the center of the infamous Chase Rice situation during Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. That still has to go down as one of the most awkward things that we’ve ever seen in the franchise.

So how will she arrive to the show this week? We tend to think it’ll cause some drama with some of the women, but that’s largely because there are more women left than there are men and there’s going to be a frantic process to partner up before the first rose ceremony. There are some parts of this show that will always be ridiculous — see the whole concept of “friendship roses.” Yet, that’s something that we’ve come to expect over the course of the show.

Want to get a few more details right now on what lies ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 2 synopsis below:

“802” – The beachgoers are settling in and sunblocking up, but it won’t be long before another bombshell hits the beach. Victoria F. has arrived and she’s ready to make waves! This week, the men hold the roses so the pressure is on for the ladies to secure their partners, but when a mysterious suitcase appears, it seems like there may be even more competition than they anticipated. All that, plus a steamy love triangle emerges, an ultimatum is handed out and one man’s indecision sets off a Shakespearian chain reaction on “Bachelor in Paradise,” MONDAY, OCT. 3 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







