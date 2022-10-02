East New York season 1 episode 2 spoilers: What’s next on CBS?

Following the premiere tonight on CBS, do you want to learn more about East New York season 1 episode 2? We’ve got you covered!

First and foremost, let’s just point out that the crime drama will be back next Sunday, but a little bit earlier on at 9:00 p.m. Eastern in most markets. (There shouldn’t be as much of an NFL football overrun at that point.) It is going to lead into the premiere of NCIS: Los Angeles, and much of the story coming up is going to be about a challenging, layered cast that puts some more obstacles directly in front of Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood. For more, just go ahead and check out the full season 1 episode 2 synopsis right now:

“Misdemeanor Homicide” – When two homicide victims – a young man from the housing projects and a fast-rising hedge fund partner – are discovered in the community, Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood fights to ensure both cases receive the same resources to bring the perpetrators to justice, on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, Oct. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

The biggest problem that a show like this is going to face is standing out from all of the other cop dramas that are out there. Remember for a moment here that Blue Bloods, another police drama set in New York, airs on Friday nights. Meanwhile, there’s also a lot of other cop shows across the board with the Law & Order franchise, Chicago PD, and others. Much of what could make this show stand out is the specific, zoned-in setting of this particular community. If they can focus on that, there’s at least a chance the series could stand out in the end.

Keep your eyes peeled, as we could have more insight on the show’s ratings in a matter of hours.

