East New York season 1 episode 2 spoilers: What’s next on CBS?

East New YorkFollowing the premiere tonight on CBS, do you want to learn more about East New York season 1 episode 2? We’ve got you covered!

First and foremost, let’s just point out that the crime drama will be back next Sunday, but a little bit earlier on at 9:00 p.m. Eastern in most markets. (There shouldn’t be as much of an NFL football overrun at that point.) It is going to lead into the premiere of NCIS: Los Angeles, and much of the story coming up is going to be about a challenging, layered cast that puts some more obstacles directly in front of Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood. For more, just go ahead and check out the full season 1 episode 2 synopsis right now:

“Misdemeanor Homicide” – When two homicide victims – a young man from the housing projects and a fast-rising hedge fund partner – are discovered in the community, Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood fights to ensure both cases receive the same resources to bring the perpetrators to justice, on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, Oct. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

The biggest problem that a show like this is going to face is standing out from all of the other cop dramas that are out there. Remember for a moment here that Blue Bloods, another police drama set in New York, airs on Friday nights. Meanwhile, there’s also a lot of other cop shows across the board with the Law & Order franchise, Chicago PD, and others. Much of what could make this show stand out is the specific, zoned-in setting of this particular community. If they can focus on that, there’s at least a chance the series could stand out in the end.

Keep your eyes peeled, as we could have more insight on the show’s ratings in a matter of hours.

Related Be sure to get some more news when it comes to East New York right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to East New York season 1 episode 2 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!