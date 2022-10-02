The Boys season 4 premiere date: Our October expectations

At some point over the course of October, what are we going to learn in regards to The Boys and a season 4 premiere date? Is there reason for optimistic that some big reveals are around the corner?

Of course, the idea of learning more would be much appreciated, mostly because we know that new episodes are still a really long time away. The next thing on the docket is the spin-off show Gen V, which recently wrapped up production. Even with that, we’re probably not getting anything major until next year due to the lengthy post-production process that is required for a show like that. Maybe we get a teaser of some sorts this month or next, but that’s about it.

Now, let’s get into whether or not we could actually get anything more on The Boys proper soon. Do we think that we could get a few new castings, or some behind-the-scenes photos to better set the stage? Absolutely, but we don’t think that we’re going to get some sort of premiere date or even an approximate window. Filming is underway for season 4, but we’re only a handful of months in and Amazon is not going to rush anything along here. We’ll be happy if we get a date either next summer or in the early fall — more than likely, it will return in either late 2023 or early 2024.

As for what the big events are going to be story-wise, one of the most important ones is likely tied to Homelander. How will we pick up where we left off for the guy? His son is now more in his life, and he’s more unhinged than ever. Remember that some of the public is validating and even endorsing his terrible behavior!

What do you think we are going to learn about The Boys season 4 during the month of October?

