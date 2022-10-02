The Blacklist season 10 premiere date: Will we learn this month?

Are we getting closer to learning the official The Blacklist season 10 premiere date over at NBC? We all certainly want it! However, whether or not we’re actually going to get that is a totally different story, and it is the main discussion point for this article.

To be specific, we want to dive into whether or not we’ll get a premiere date at some point this month — we know it won’t be airing until 2023, but how far in advance will we get a specific day and time?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for news on THE BLACKLIST season 10 every Friday!

For the time being, we’ll go ahead and say that it’s relatively unlikely we’ll get a premiere date so far in advance. Why? There are a number of variables at play here, and NBC may want to see how all of their fall lineup performs (especially the comedies premiering later on) before they announce something for James Spader and the rest of the cast.

With that being said, we do personally think that season 10 is going to air on Friday nights, probably either in its old 8:00 p.m. timeslot or an hour later at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. We just don’t think that the ratings here are altogether good enough here for the show to be put anywhere else on the schedule. Given that we’re also getting another 22 episodes (at least as far as we know), we also tend to think that a January premiere is inevitable. Our prediction, at least for now, is that we’re going to see the show get an official date in November. If we get it beforehand, let’s just say we’ll be excited about that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now, including a James Spader sighting

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 10 premiere date?

Do you think that we’re going to learn some more news this month? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







