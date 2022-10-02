Blood & Treasure season 3: Renewed, canceled at Paramount+?

Following today’s season 2 finale, can you expect a Blood & Treasure season 3 renewal at Paramount+? Or, are we at the end of the road here?

It goes without saying, but of course we’d love for there to be more opportunities to see this show moving forward. It had quite the unusual run to even get on the streaming service this year. It was delayed massively due to the global health crisis, and then also moved from its original network home in CBS. We had questions aplenty as to whether or not we’d have a chance to see viewers discover it at all at its new venue, but we do think it continues to have a dedicated audience.

Unfortunately, there are still a multitude of problems that could keep another season from happening, starting with Matt Barr having an extremely busy schedule. Remember that he is a regular on the new series Walker: Independence, so any new season would have to be based on his relative availability. That could be difficult to pull off. The same goes for Sofia Pernas, and that’s without even mentioning that Paramount+ has to be happy enough with the show’s viewership to bring it back for more. Given the heavy travel component to this show, it’s not the cheapest one on their roster.

We don’t necessarily think that there is some sort of timeline that requires the folks at the streaming service to make a decision on this quickly, but of course it’d be nice to learn the truth sooner rather than later. After all, isn’t it just nice to know whether or not a show we love is coming back for more? We wouldn’t want to be waiting in limbo forever here.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates when it comes to Blood & Treasure right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Blood & Treasure season 3 over at Paramount+?

Do you think there’s a reasonably good chance we see it? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, come back for some other insight that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







