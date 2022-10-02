Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Any October news?

Are we going to be getting some more news when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 2 at some point this month? Is that anything that we should realistically hope for?

We know that there’s going to be some anticipation for the Joseph Sikora series and overall, there’s a pretty darn good reason for it. Just remember for a minute that there’s a new showrunner on board in Gary Lennon who knows the Tommy character backwards and forwards. Also, we have the table 100% set now as we move forward with the show. We know a lot of the characters and with that in mind, it makes things a little bit easier. We don’t have to spend time meeting the main players; we already know them and now, the mystery becomes how things push forward. What is Tommy going to do after the death of Liliana?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Raising Kanan updates!

Well, here’s the bad news for those of you who were really looking forward to seeing more news on the show this month: You are probably not going to get it. We still haven’t gotten an official premiere date yet for the latest season of Power Book II: Ghost and in the end, we gotta figure that out before we can even get somewhere with Force. We have to assume that the show is going to go in the same order that it always has.

If you haven’t heard the news, Power Book V: Influence is no longer happening. For the time being, these three spin-offs are all we have and we gotta hope that they all continue to air for some time … and produce the quality we are used to.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book IV: Force right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for some other updates all about the show. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







