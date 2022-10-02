Where is Kate McKinnon during the Saturday Night Live premiere?

Where is Kate McKinnon during tonight’s new episode of Saturday Night Live? If you do find yourself wondering, we understand.

Well, this is where we also come bearing some particularly bad news. If you did not know in advance, Aristotle Athari, Melissa Villasenor, Chris Redd, Alex Moffat, McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson are all gone from the show. They were replaced by four new cast members as SNL works to both reinvent itself and probably save a little money all at once.

There’s no denying that we’re going to miss a lot of people here (especially Kate), but this is the cycle for this show. We get introduced to great talent but eventually, that talent leaves. We probably had Kate longer than we would have under any other situation thanks to the global health crisis keeping people around.

It’s funny that the show itself commented on Kate’s absence pretty early on, noting that she did a number of key impressions and it’s hard for the cast to recover from that. Who is going to play Anthony Fauci now, or Rudi Giuliani? We think the show will figure that out over time, but there’s no real reason for them to rush anything along. Let some of the new cast members take chances.

Will Kate host down the road?

We do think there’s a good chance of it eventually, but it’s not going to happen right away. We think it would be great if she comes back in a year or two, around the time where we start to miss a lot of her characters. The same goes for some other people like Aidy Bryant or even Pete Davidson, though we think his shining moments were more in Weekend Update than some of the sketches.

Related – Get all sorts of other coverage of tonight’s Saturday Night Live premiere

Are you going to miss Kate McKinnon as we move a little further into Saturday Night Live?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







