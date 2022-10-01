BMF season 2 premiere date: Will we learn in October?

Are we on the cusp of learning a BMF season 2 premiere date — or, to be specific, will we learn this month about it?

On paper, it does feel like there’s a good case to be made about this, and for a handful of different reasons. For starters, it’s already been confirmed that the show is coming back in January, so that is one less thing to worry about from the get-go here. It also DOES mean that the network is going to start pushing promotion further for the upcoming episodes.

We’d LOVE if it was did get a more specific date before the month is over but as of right now, we’d say that a little bit of patience should still be required. We think a date launch is more likely to happen later in the month than in the early going, especially since the BMF documentary series is premiering on Starz in a handful of weeks. Why not use one show to promote the other? That’s one of the things that makes the most sense to us.

If we don’t get an official date at any point in the next few weeks, that’s where we start to think a November announcement is essential. Typically, premium cable networks do announce their dates 60 days, give or take, in advance at least, and we also think a show like this merits more promotion. The first season proved to be a huge success story for the network! Why not make the most of it?

To get back to the question at the center of this article, we think there’s at least a chance for some news this month based on what we know about a January premiere. Just don’t be shocked if Starz keeps things under wraps for a little while longer.

